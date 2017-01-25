Entertainment Roundup: Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris says her father was murdered, Fans lash out at MI for defending Islam | More stories

Missed out on all of Tuesday’s entertainment gists? Catch up on the biggest ones, and others that unraveled while you laid asleep – on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

La La Land earns record-making 14 nominations as Oscars 2017 nominees list is revealed

The nomination list for the 89th annual Academy Awards was announced on Tuesday by Academy president, Cheryl Bone Isaacs in a news conference that held inside the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills.

Joined by Academy members, Jennifer Hudson, Terrence Howard, Brie Larson, Gabourey Sidibe and a few others, the names were reeled out to the press.

Golden Globes award winning musical film, La La Land scored 14 nominations in the categories for Best Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Production Effects, Best Original Score, Best Costume,Best Original Screenplay among others.

Denzel Washington (Fences) and Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) are among those contending for the Best Actor Award. A major surprise was the shunning of Hidden Figures lead star, Taraji P.Henson at the awards. Her co-star, Octavia Spencer was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the same movie. Viola Davis also gets a nod in the Supporting Actress category for the movie, Fences.

See the full nomination list here.

The Oscars is set to hold on 29 February and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Paris Jackson tells it all in Rolling Stone magazine interview

Paris Jackson, only daughter of late pop legend, Michael Jackson makes her magazine debut on Rolling Stone and she holds nothing back as she reveals the truth behind her father’s death, her own battles with drugs and depression and the opportunities ahead of her.

The 18-year-old told the magazine that her father was murdered on purpose and it was a conspiracy that the family is aware of. Paris said, “It’s obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit.”

She said her father, Michael Jackson never told her about her mother until she was 13. Paris also revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a stranger at the age of 14 and she never spoke to anyone about it.

While Paris Jackson has been taking her time attending a few events, her brothers, Prince and Blanket have kept low profiles. Insiders say Paris will be coming out a lot more and exploring her “creative interests” this 2017.

MI Abaga gets dragged by fans on Twitter for defending Islam

Choc City rapper, MI Abaga got into a Twitter conversation where he found himself defending the Islamic religion and asking people to condemn perpetrators of evil and not the religion they practice.

Some of the fans would not have any of that as they referred to him as a snake who doesn’t understand the Christianity he claims to practice. See some of the tweets:

Didn't comment to get drawn into an argument.. however the KKk has its roots in Christian teaching.. so they represent the church? https://t.co/zw7ofePpyt — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) January 24, 2017

@MI_Abaga You are just another proof that you are a celebrity doesn't necessarily mean you have sense. It is the most violent religion. — Nigerian Batman (@NigerianBatman) January 24, 2017

Christ doesn't reject anyone.. He opens his arms to all.. I am not a snake.. I am a human being.. and I forgive you https://t.co/C2UzRKQNzM — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) January 24, 2017

Timaya and Kiss Daniel sign new endorsement deal

Both artistes yesterday revealed via their Instagram pages that they are now brand ambassadors for liquor brand, Hennessy Nigeria.

This endorsement is Kiss Daniel’s first since he became a major name in the industry.

Davido is up to something with Nqobile Danseur

The DMW artiste shared a behind the scene photo from a video shoot with CEO Dancers member, Nqobile Danseur yesterday.

On her own Instagram, Nqobile shared a clip of the shoot and captioned it “Soon come”.

