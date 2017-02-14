Entertainment Roundup: Nigerian cinematographer lands a BAFTA award win, Styl-Plus is back with new music | More stories

Here are all the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Nollywood cinematographer, Yinka Edward lands a BAFTA win

Yinka Edward is the cinematographer behind the movies 76, Figurine and October 1.

Now he has just landed a major achievement in his career with a BAFTA award for Best Short Animated Film for the 7-minute animation, A Love Story.

Edward worked as co-director of photography on the film, his contribution being his graduating project from the National Film and Television School (NFTS) in England, where he gained a Masters degree in Film and Television Production with a major in Cinematography.

A Love Story is the story of two creatures which fall in love, weaving a colourful world together. but when darkness threatens to consume one of them, the other must fight to stay together, or risk being torn apart.

Tonto Dikeh explicitly confirms separation from husband

There have been major speculations about Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s marriage but now she has herself confirmed that she’s now separated from her husband.

In a reply to fan’s questions on Instagram, she wrote a lengthy note explaining how her husband, Olakunle Churchill has not been to see their son since she left him.

“When a woman leaves her husband, she takes her child because absolutely nothing else matters to her but the child. This is what I did and I happily give all access for his father to see him. Now my question to you is that did your source also tell you that he has never called for once to Ask how his son is doing? I will admit, I personally blocked his access to me for the sake of my emotional stability,” she said.

Tonto Dikeh urged fans to respect her family’s privacy even as they show concern.

Styl Plus returns with new love track – Aso Ibora

After what seems like the longest hiatus ever, Abuja-based all-male group Styl Plus is back with new music.

As we know they are now down to two after Tunde’s decision to ride solo, Sunky and Zeal nothing less of the sweet magic Styl Plus is known for.

The track Aso Ibora produced by Blaq Jerzee has been released just in time for Valentine and may be the ultimate comeback track for Styl Plus.

Kiss Daniel drops new video, Duro

G-worldwide Entertainment artiste, Kiss Daniel has released the visuals to Duro, one of the love tracks off his 2016 album, New Era.

Shot by Patrick Elis in Malibu and Los Angeles, United States, the Duro video is not particularly delightful to watch as it offers nothing new but the song itself has such beautiful lyrics that will charm you till the end.

