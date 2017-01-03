Entertainment Roundup: Omawumi releases song titled ‘Butterflies’, Funke Akindele-Bello hosts friends at her home | More stories

Here are some of the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

Omawumi premieres new single ‘Butterflies’ from upcoming album

Butterflies is the first single off the highly anticipated album, Timeless.

The ballad was written by Omawumi and produced by Cobhams Asuquo.

The video was released on Monday under Omawumi’s new label, Cabal Entertainment owned by Obi Asika.

Watch it here:

Nollywood actress, Toyin Majekodunmi passes on

Yoruba Nollywood veteran, Toyin Majekodunmi has died. She passed on in the early hours of Monday and the cause of her death is still unknown.

The news of Toyin Majekodunmi’s death was disclosed by fellow actress, Bimbo Success via Instagram.

She is survived by her husband, Solomon Majekodunmi, also a veteran actor in Yoruba Nollywood and their children.

D’banj deletes all photos on his Instagram page

In the most unprecedented move, koko master D’banj has cleared his entire Instagram history this new year.

With over a million followers, D’banj currently has only one post on his page and it’s a clip of the song by his CREAM Platform winner, Leke Benson.

Funke Akindele-Bello hosts top celebrities at her house warming ceremony

It was all joy yesterday as popular actress, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz hosted friends to their housewarming ceremony.

The new apartment is located in Amen Estate, Lekki and was stormed by all the big names in Nigeria’s entertainment industry who came to celebrate with the couple.

Some of the guests include Kate Henshaw, Toke Makinwa, Funke Kuti, IK Ogbonna, Joro Olumofin, Adebola Williams, Fathia Balogun, DJ Spinall and many others.

Seantizzle drops new video “Thank You”

Off his soon to be released EP, Moving Forward, Seantizzle has given his fans the first teaser with the song, Thank You.

The track is accompanied by a video shot in a location outside the country by Africalabash Films.

The Perfect Gentleman singer does not perform any less with the new track and it’s set to be a club banger.

Watch the video here:

