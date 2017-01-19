Entertainment Roundup: Praiz releases new love track, John Legend to perform at the 2017 Grammys | More stories

Here are some of the stories that made news yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Praiz releases new love song, Folashade

R&B singer who got Nigerian music lovers’ attention with his song, Rich and Famous has released a new single off his coming album.

‘Folashade’ is a love song which Praiz says is dedicated to everyone who is in love while he hopes the mistakes they make do not destroy their love. The song was produced by Praiz himself.

Praiz who was a runnerup at the first edition of Project Fame West Africa is signed to X3M Records and has won multiple awards.

Listen here:

Omoni Oboli cries out against thugs who disrupt movie shootings in Lagos

Nollywood actress and producer, Omoni Oboli has called on the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode to intervene in the menace of ‘area boys’ who disrupt filming sessions and seek for cash settlement.

She took to her social media pages on Wednesday to express displeasure at the state of the situation while also recounting the danger these miscreants pose to her crew.

Read more here.

10-time Grammy winner, John Legend to perform at the 2017 Grammys

The first set of artistes who will thrill on stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards were announced on Wednesday.

All of You singer, John Legend and country music stars, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban have been named as some of the artistes to perform at the February 12 event. Carrie Underwood was nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category while Keith Urban is a nominee for the Best Country Album award.

Additional performers will be announced subsequently. The 59th Grammys will be hosted by James Corden, CBS’s The Late Late Show host.

Rayce releases new video featuring D’banj

Nigerian music artiste, Rayce has returned to take on 2017 with a new track and a video, Shikishiki Mami. The song features D’banj.

Both artistes have not been on the scene awhile so it’s good to see them collaborate on this dance track.

Watch:

Comments