Entertainment Roundup: Rihanna covers 150th anniversary edition of Harper’s Bazaar, Tiwa Savage in LA for Grammy week performance | More stories

Catch up on all the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing this morning on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

It’s Grammy week and Tiwa Savage is all set for her Essence “Black Women in Music” performance

- Advertisement -



Mavin Records and Roc Nation artiste, Tiwa Savage has arrived Los Angeles just in time for her performance at the Essence Official Grammy Week event.

Recall that we told you Essence will be celebrating four-time Grammy award winner, Erykah Badu at the 8th annual Black Women in Music event scheduled to hold today, 9 February.

The singer was on Los Angeles TV station, KTLA5 where she granted a live interview on the event and her performance.

TeeTee live on KTLA5 #GrammyWeek #MorningGrind A video posted by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:29am PST

Madonna confirms adoption of Malawian twins, requests privacy from media

58 year old singer, Madonna has revealed that she has welcomed a set of Malawian twins into her home.

On Wednesday, she shared a photo of herself and the kids, Stella and Esther on Instagram and wrote:

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family.

I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and love!”

This is coming only a month after she denied there was an adoption process and told the press that: “I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi, and then heading home. The rumors of an adoption process are untrue“.

It is not the first time Madonna is adopting children from Malawi, she had previously taken in David Banda and Mercy James, who are both 11.

Rihanna covers March edition of Harper’s Bazaar magazine

Rihanna shows off her aviator chic style in the 150th anniversary edition of Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

In the shoot, Rihanna channels Amelia Earhart, American female aviator who is the first to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. She told the magazine, “Amelia Earhart was such a dynamic force in her industry, setting multiple aviation records in her time“.

Rihanna who is also busy filming the female powerhouse movie, Ocean’s Eight said: “There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer“.

Nollywood stars, Yvonne Jegede and Abounce are officially married

After their traditional wedding which held over the weekend, actress Yvonne Jegede and Hush actor, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole made their union official at the court on Wednesday.

The couple have reportedly dated for many years before deciding to take their relationship to another level. Abounce is the son of late screen veteran, Zainab Bukola Ajayi.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments