Entertainment Roundup: Seyi Shay releases new single ‘Yolo Yolo’, Donald Trump calls Meryl Streep ‘overrated’ following Golden Globes speech | More stories

Donald Trump attacks Meryl Streep, calls her overrated

While giving her Golden Globes acceptance speech after she received the Cecil B. Demille Lifetime Achievement Award, star actress Meryl Streep had a few words for US President-elect, Donald Trump.

Without mentioning names, Meryl Streep spoke about one of Trump’s actions that got to her emotionally. In 2015, he mocked a reporter with a disability. She said, “It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege and power and the capacity to fight back. It, it kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

Streep added that it was unacceptable for powerful people to bully others.

The Trump Response

Monday morning, Donald Trump took to his Twitter account to react to Streep’s speech and went ahead to call her an overrated actress while denying the 2015 event.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Seyi Shay releases new single, Yolo Yolo

After the success of her 2015 album, Seyi or Shay that ruled airwaves through 2016, singer SeyiShay is already getting her fans charged up and super excited for what she has planned for 2017.

The Right Now singer released her first single for the year on Monday. The song titled ‘Yolo Yolo’ produced by DJ Coublon is a dance track with a fusion of Latino sound and Afrobeat.

Yolo Yolo is available for download on MTN MusicPlus.

Yung6ix loses 21karat gold chain to mob, offers cash to have it returned

Rapper Yung6ix has expressed subtle concern over his 21 karat piece of jewelry that was snatched off him while he walked through a crowd of fans.

Thanks for the love but someone literally cut my 21 karat Gold chain from my neck please I'll pay 500,000 naira to whoever finds it — High St🌟R (@Yung6ix) January 8, 2017

The rapper who recently announced a forthcoming album and mixtape, has offered a sum of N500,000 to anyone who can help him recover the gold chain.

A few tweeps have reached out to him claiming to be in possession of the chain but haven’t been able to present any proofs.

17 people arrested following Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery

Following the attack on reality show star, Kim Kardashian in her hotel room in Paris last October, French police have paraded 17 suspects.

The suspects, including three women were caught by surveillance videos and DNA. They had monitored Kim and her husband, Kanye West, knew their movements and even mapped out spending plans for the loot, after the robbery.

Kim who stayed off social media for over two months following shock from the robbery is still yet to fully recover.

