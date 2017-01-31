Entertainment Roundup: Simi covers the January edition of Vibe.ng magazine, Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway are some of the Ocean’s Eight ladies | More stories

Here are the top entertainment stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Simi covers January 2017 edition of Vibe.ng magazine

- Advertisement -



Award-winning songstress and X3M artiste, Simi has opened up about her music, her style and all the men she’s been rumoured to be dating in an exclusive interview with music-centric magazine, Vibe.ng

The Love don’t care singer told the magazine that “in a world void of music, she would be either an on-air personality or a novelist”.

Simi who is a graduate of Mass Communication from Covenant University said her parents would have preferred her to get a Masters degree or a job after her graduation but they never really forced her into any of those. She added that her mum had the most fun with her transition from gospel to secular music.

She also admits that Falz has higher chances of being her “friend” if Adekunle Gold weren’t in the picture.

Yemi Alade set to release an EP of remixes and remakes

Mama Africa, Yemi Alade is set to assume the new personae of Mama Afrique as she has announced the release of an EP titled Mama Afrique (The Extended Play).

The EP will feature new songs and remixes and remakes of some of the songs on her 2016 Mama Africa album.

She has called the EP “the continuation of her acclaimed sophomore album” and it is to precede her third studio album which is set to drop this 2017.

The announcement of the EP came with the release of the French version of her single “Ferrari”.

Selena Gomez confirms her relationship with The Weeknd via Instagram

Although she has since deleted the video, Selena Gomez shared a video of “boyfriend” The Weeknd travelling in a boat through the canals of Venice.

In the black and white filtered video, the Canadian-born singer (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) looked relaxed as he sported a pair of shades.

Selena captioned the video with the heart-eyes emoji.

The couple who had been on a romantic trip to Italy were seen holding hands as they strolled through the Accademia Gallery in Florence.

With this video, their relationship has just become Instagram official as they are both yet to put out word about the romance.

Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and all the women in soon-to-come Ocean’s Eight

Warner Bros. has released the first official photo of the women in the highly anticipated comedy heist film, Ocean’s Eight.

The photo shows the eight women commuting in a New York subway and leaving you with no suspicions.

George Clooney who is a cast in the male version of the movie will be staring in Ocean’s Eight as lead cast, Sandra Bullock’s brother.

The cast list includes Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Helen Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Akwafina, Matt Damon, James Corden and more.

Because this big heist will be taking place at Met Gala, other stars like Kim Kardashian, Zayn Malik, Zac Posen, Anna Wintour, Alexander Wang all filmed scenes at the event.

The stars are still on set and the film won’t hit theaters until mid 2018.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments