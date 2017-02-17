Entertainment Roundup: Someone messes with Tonto Dikeh’s Wikipedia page, Illbliss drops three new singles in one day | More stories

Here are the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup

Tonto Dikeh’s personal info on Wikipedia edited to include details of her marital crisis

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has been all over the news lately following the controversies that have trailed her marriage to Olakunle Churchill.

The couple over the last few days have admitted via separate Instagram posts that they are no longer an item although they are yet to figure out who gets their year-old son.

To add fire to the drama, an unidentified individual made some edits to Tonto Dikeh’s personal information section of her Wikipedia page to include some awful, unconfirmed details of her marital crisis.

“She recently seperated from her husband after Karma returned the favour by providing a Z-list Nigerian actress with eczema to sleep with her husband and get him to bless her with gifts. Tonto who couldn’t handle being cheated on over such a pigeon of an actress took her son and called it quits. She had already had enough dealing with Churchill’s ‘early arrival’ disorder and thought this was the right time to move on.”

The page has now been reedited and is back to its original state.

Ycee signs endorsement deal with Hennessy

Barely a month after Timaya and Kiss Daniel landed their own endorsement with liquor brand, Hennessy, Omo Alhaji. Ycee has also joined the train.

He took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of himself signing his endorsement deal with Hennessy.

Did Illbliss just drop three new tracks in one day?



Fans of Nigerian rapper, Illbliss must have had a ball on Thursday as he released three new songs concurrently.

The first track is titled Without You and features DMW artiste, Lola Rae. The second, Gidigba features producer and singer, Del B while the third track, Over & Over has Tha Suspect on it.

All the tracks are available for download on Music Plus.

Victor Olaotan set to leave hospital after 100 days

Tinsel actor, Victor Olaotan will soon be discharged from the hospital three months after he was first checked in.

The 65 year old actor was involved in a car accident on his way to a movie location on 31 December.

He was placed on a medically-induced coma at the Surulere General Hospital where he has been recovering.

Davido to release new single today

The anticipation grew over the last 48 hours and the day is finally here.

DMW boss, Davido will release his first single in 2017 today. The song is titled “IF” and was produced by MMMG artiste, Tekno.

