Entertainment Roundup: Tekno teases fans with new single, Big Brother Naija contestant strips naked to campaign for likes | More stories

These are some of the top stories you missed on the entertainment scene on Thursday + others that unraveled while you slept and are still buzzing today.

Tekno teases fans with his forthcoming single

Award-winning singer and Sony Music artiste, Tekno is about to drop another hot jam this 2017. How we know this?

The Pana singer took to his Instagram and Snapchat to share snippets of the new song while he lip-synced along to it.

The track from what we see is titled “Jumpa” and we’re totally waiting for it to drop.

Big Brother Naija strips naked as he campaigns for likes

Thursday at the BBNaija house was the most incredible as one of the housemates, ThinTallTony stripped off every piece of clothing he had in a bid to get his fellow housemates to keep him in the house.

Big Brother had instructed the 12 housemates to hold a nomination show where each contestant would state a case for why he should not get evicted.

As they took their turns giving emotional speeches, ThinTallTony passed his own message by going nude and pleading to the housemates that the show was all he had left.

His action was met with mixed reactions from fans.

Di’ja releases new video, Air

Weeks after dropping her Sowemo video, Mavin Records artiste, Di’Ja is back with another track and a video to go.

The song Air is produced by Mavin records’ Baby Fresh and the video was shot by Clarence Peters.

Watch:

Janet Jackson spotted for the first time since becoming a mum

New mum, Janet Jackson was spotted in London doing some baby shopping at a luxury baby store. The store, Blue Almonds is a celebrity favourite as princess, Kate Middleton also shopped there when she was expecting Prince George in 2013.

It’s the first time Janet Jackson has been photographed in public since the birth of her son, Eissa earlier in January.

Simi drops latest single, Smile For Me

X3M artiste, Simi is back with her first single in 2017.

Since the release of her joint EP with Falz, Chemistry, Simi had been up to more of on-stage performances.

The song Smile For Me is produced by Oscar.

