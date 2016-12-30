Entertainment Roundup: Tekno wins big at Soundcity MVP Awards, Mayorkun wins Rookie of the Year at Headies Awards | More stories

Here are some of the top entertainment stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Tekno wins big at Soundcity MVP awards

MMMG artiste, Tekno was the biggest winner at last night’s Soundcity MVP Awards held at the Expo Centre of Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Tekno went home with the Song of the Year award for Pana, Listeners Choice Award for the same song and Digital Artiste of the Year.

This comes just days after he was listed on the Billboard Magazine’s list of Hip Hop/R&B artistes to watch out for in 2017.

Following closely behind with two awards was Wizkid who won the African Artiste of the Year award and Best Male Artiste.

Mayorkun wins Rookie of the Year at Headies Awards

Organisers of the Headies Awards have announced DMW act, Mayorkun as the winner of this year’s Rookie of the Year award.

In the category, Mayorkun contended against DMW co-artiste, Dremo, Terry Apala, Mz Kiss and Dice Ailes. Organisers, Hip TV say “Mayorkun amassed the highest number of votes, followed by his label mate Dremo as first runner-up and Chocolate City act, Dice Ailes coming third.”

Hip TV also explained that the Rookie of the Year award winner was not announced at the Headies Award event held last week because the nominees arrived too late for their opening performances so the event had to continue with other scheduled programs.

Rob Kardashian hospitalised following diabetes complications

Reality TV star, Rob Kardashian has checked himself into the hospital following a diabetes flare up on Wednesday.

TMZ reports that Rob who recently just got out of a fight with fiancée, Blac Chyna had fallen back into his unhealthy eating habits as a result of the misunderstanding.

His mum, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble were seen in the ER section of the hospital while Chyna also arrived separately.

New reports however have it that Rob has left the hospital and sources say he is okay though his health is still being monitored by doctors.

Toyin Aimakhu changes surname to Abraham

Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu has announced that she will be addressed as Toyin Abraham henceforth.

She stated that the reason behind the name change is a decision made by her family and she has effected the change to her social media handles.

The actress is also working on the sequel to her Alakada movie series set to be released in 2017.

