Entertainment Roundup: Tiwa Savage attends DJ Khaled’s album party, George Clooney and wife Amal expecting twins | More stories

Here are the top entertainment stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still hot stuff this morning.

Tiwa Savage parties with the biggest stars in LA

Mavin Records artiste, Tiwa Savage arrived in Los Angeles two days ago ahead of her performance at the Essence Official Grammy week event.

Tiwa who is also signed to Jay Z’s ROC Nation label shared a photo of herself with other superstars at DJ Khaled’s album title announcement party.

She was pictured with P.Diddy, Emeli Sande and DJ Khaled himself.

Beyonce is not the only one expecting twins, Amal and George Clooney too

It’s raining twins in Hollywood this season.

Barely a week after Beyonce made the internet-shattering announcement of her twin pregnancy, Amal and George Clooney have also announced that they will be expecting their own set of twins in June.

Julie Chen, host of American TV talk show – The Talk, confirmed the news during her show on Thursday.

George Clooney, 55 and Amal, 39 got married in September 2014. Although, this is George’s second marriage, it’s the first time the couple will be having children.

Aretha Franklin announces her retirement from music

After a career of over 50 years in the best soul music, Aretha Franklin has announced that she will stop touring.

The 74 year old said, “This is what I’ve done all my life. I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now.” She says she will be spending time with her grandkids before they go off to college.

The singer who has been named “the greatest singer of all time” by Rolling Stone magazine will not abandon music completely. She will be recording an album that will be partly produced by Stevie Wonder.

Aretha Franklin has won 18 Grammy awards and has sold over 75million records through the span of her career.

Cobhams drops new single ‘Empty’

Award winning producer and singer, Cobhams Asuquo has dropped the first single off his coming album.

The soulful song titled ‘Empty’ is produced by Cobhams himself and is a snippet of what to expect from his “For You” album set to drop in March 2017.

Listen here:

