Entertainment Roundup: Viola Davis is the first African American actress to score three Oscar nominations | More stories

Here are the some of the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing this morning.
Viola Davis is the first African-American actress to score three Oscar nominations
How to Get Away with Murder actress, Viola Davis has just made history with her nomination at the 89th annual Academy Awards.
The actress was nominated in Best Supporting Actress category for her 2016 movie with Denzel Washington, Fences making it her third Oscar nomination, a feat that has never been achieved by any Black actress.
Davis was nominated in 2009 for her performance in “Doubt” and again in 2012 for “The Help.”
Whoopi Goldberg previously held that position with a total of two nominations in 1986 and 1991.
The Oscars will hold on the 26th February and it will be an absolute delight to see Viola Davis clinch the award.
Burna Boy pledges his support for 2face’s protest march against government
On Wednesday, 2face shared details of an upcoming nationwide protest against the policies of Nigeria’s Federal Government as he called on Nigerians to rise and speak against bad governance.
FIRST MASSIVE NATIONWIDE PROTESTS ON THE 5TH OF FEBRUARY, 2017. A call for good governance. A call for urgent explanation into the reckless economic downturn nationwide. A call for nationwide protests as we say No to the Executive, No to legislatures, No to judiciary… You have all failed us. We the people are tired. We can no longer continue with all of you. All your excuses and mistakes are not funny. We do not wish to continue with a system and government that is not working but afflicting the people. We the people of this country not living under the privileges of government allowances and remuneration have now accepted to take the bull by the horn to come out and protest this obnoxious and baseless policies and excuses of the government of the day. Where are the recovered looted funds? Why do we still have the executive arms and legislatures still enjoying their salaries and allowances while we hear there's no money to pay workers? Why do we still see ceaseless power failures with no explanation and hope of getting out of it unlike before? Why do we keep seeing peace talks in Niger Delta, fulani heardsmen and ipob without any solutions being reached, while the strategies keeps aggravating the people involved as political leaders stage forums to extort funds in the name of addressing their subjects? Why did we have petrol price rise to 145 for the sake of global oil price crash and removal of subsidy but such price is still being maintained despite significant re-awakening of the oil price from $30/barrel to $56/barrel? Who is to be held accountable for the sudden and continuous hike in price of commodities in the market, where for the first time in history, Nigeria is suddenly selling kerosene at 400 naira per litre as against 50 naira per litre, diesel at 300 naira per litre as against 100 naira per litre and petrol from 87 naira to 145 naira? Yet maintaining the same systems, environment and maybe a lesser money spending government. There's need for Nigerians to rise against what is happening in this country having waited patiently for the legislatures that were elected to represent the people all to no avail. How can there be rise in
Make all men wey dey dis BG fallout for this March. I personally never believed that marching helps anything but it's Beta Dan nothing!💪🏾#7 https://t.co/lAORNqqGqj
— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) January 25, 2017
True!! But WE are Nigeria not those Fuckers. WE can change this shit if We all Really stand up. We are the Powers not THEM! https://t.co/Qcdbke0JFC
— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) January 25, 2017
I galant with you my brother .. we go full ground 💪🏿 https://t.co/AfIIiJQkIZ
— Davido (@iam_Davido) January 25, 2017
Illbliss drops new visuals featuring Runtown
Oga boss, Illbliss has released visuals to the remix of the track, Alhaji: Can’t Hear You and it features Mad Over You singer, Runtown.
The impressive video was shot by Clarence Peters. Watch:
Nigerian Novelist, Buchi Emecheta passes on
Author of 1979 novel, The Joys of Motherhood, Buchi Emecheta has passed on at the age of 72 in London. She died in her sleep on Wednesday.
During her lifetime, she authored more than 20 books including Second-class citizen in 1974 and The Slave Girl in 1977. She was honoured with the Order of the British Empire in 2005 and has received numerous awards and critical acclaim for her works.
Emecheta lived in London most of her life. May her soul rest in peace.