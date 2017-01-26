Entertainment Roundup: Viola Davis is the first African American actress to score three Oscar nominations | More stories

Here are the some of the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing this morning.

Viola Davis is the first African-American actress to score three Oscar nominations

- Advertisement -

How to Get Away with Murder actress, Viola Davis has just made history with her nomination at the 89th annual Academy Awards.

The actress was nominated in Best Supporting Actress category for her 2016 movie with Denzel Washington, Fences making it her third Oscar nomination, a feat that has never been achieved by any Black actress.

Davis was nominated in 2009 for her performance in “Doubt” and again in 2012 for “The Help.”

Whoopi Goldberg previously held that position with a total of two nominations in 1986 and 1991.

The Oscars will hold on the 26th February and it will be an absolute delight to see Viola Davis clinch the award.

Burna Boy pledges his support for 2face’s protest march against government

On Wednesday, 2face shared details of an upcoming nationwide protest against the policies of Nigeria’s Federal Government as he called on Nigerians to rise and speak against bad governance.

FIRST MASSIVE NATIONWIDE PROTESTS ON THE 5TH OF FEBRUARY, 2017. A call for good governance. A call for urgent explanation into the reckless economic downturn nationwide. A call for nationwide protests as we say No to the Executive, No to legislatures, No to judiciary… You have all failed us. We the people are tired. We can no longer continue with all of you. All your excuses and mistakes are not funny. We do not wish to continue with a system and government that is not working but afflicting the people. We the people of this country not living under the privileges of government allowances and remuneration have now accepted to take the bull by the horn to come out and protest this obnoxious and baseless policies and excuses of the government of the day. Where are the recovered looted funds? Why do we still have the executive arms and legislatures still enjoying their salaries and allowances while we hear there's no money to pay workers? Why do we still see ceaseless power failures with no explanation and hope of getting out of it unlike before? Why do we keep seeing peace talks in Niger Delta, fulani heardsmen and ipob without any solutions being reached, while the strategies keeps aggravating the people involved as political leaders stage forums to extort funds in the name of addressing their subjects? Why did we have petrol price rise to 145 for the sake of global oil price crash and removal of subsidy but such price is still being maintained despite significant re-awakening of the oil price from $30/barrel to $56/barrel? Who is to be held accountable for the sudden and continuous hike in price of commodities in the market, where for the first time in history, Nigeria is suddenly selling kerosene at 400 naira per litre as against 50 naira per litre, diesel at 300 naira per litre as against 100 naira per litre and petrol from 87 naira to 145 naira? Yet maintaining the same systems, environment and maybe a lesser money spending government. There's need for Nigerians to rise against what is happening in this country having waited patiently for the legislatures that were elected to represent the people all to no avail. How can there be rise in

A photo posted by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on

Now, Burna Boy has shown support for the protest as he acknowledges that the power to change the state of the nation belongs to the citizens.
He took to Twitter to share his support and got back up from Davido who also promised to join the march.

Illbliss drops new visuals featuring Runtown

Oga boss, Illbliss has released visuals to the remix of the track, Alhaji: Can’t Hear You and it features Mad Over You singer, Runtown.

The impressive video was shot by Clarence Peters. Watch:

Nigerian Novelist, Buchi Emecheta passes on

Author of 1979 novel, The Joys of Motherhood, Buchi Emecheta has passed on at the age of 72 in London. She died in her sleep on Wednesday.

During her lifetime, she authored more than 20 books including Second-class citizen in 1974 and The Slave Girl in 1977. She was honoured with the Order of the British Empire in 2005 and has received numerous awards and critical acclaim for her works.

Emecheta lived in London most of her life. May her soul rest in peace.

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Entertainment Roundup: Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris says her father was murdered, Fans lash out at MI for defending Islam | More stories

Entertainment Roundup: Awilo Longomba features Yemi Alade in new track, Batman vs Superman and Zoolander nominated for worst films in 2016 | More stories

Entertainment Roundup: Big Brother Naija returns to TV as Nigerians react to house location, Justin Bieber thinks The Weeknd’s music is whack | More stories

Entertainment Roundup: AY begins pre-production for new movie, Ycee unveils dates for UK tour | More stories

Entertainment Roundup: Davido gives up on international collaborations, Wizkid’s leaked track causes a bit of a stir | More stories

Entertainment Roundup: DMW mixtape set to drop soon, AKA thinks Kim Kardashian’s robbery was staged | More stories

Wizkid YNaija

Entertainment Roundup: Wizkid and Drake’s new track leaks on the internet, Africa’s biggest stars perform at AFCON opening ceremony | More stories

Olamide YNaija

Entertainment Roundup: Olamide’s album makes it to top spot on Billboard chart, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez caught kissing outside LA restaurant | More stories

Entertainment Roundup: Tiwa Savage records new music with Awilo Longomba, Brymo releases new docu-video | More stories

Loading...