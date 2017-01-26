Entertainment Roundup: Viola Davis is the first African American actress to score three Oscar nominations | More stories

Here are the some of the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing this morning.

Viola Davis is the first African-American actress to score three Oscar nominations

How to Get Away with Murder actress, Viola Davis has just made history with her nomination at the 89th annual Academy Awards.

The actress was nominated in Best Supporting Actress category for her 2016 movie with Denzel Washington, Fences making it her third Oscar nomination, a feat that has never been achieved by any Black actress.

Davis was nominated in 2009 for her performance in “Doubt” and again in 2012 for “The Help.”

Whoopi Goldberg previously held that position with a total of two nominations in 1986 and 1991.

The Oscars will hold on the 26th February and it will be an absolute delight to see Viola Davis clinch the award.

Burna Boy pledges his support for 2face’s protest march against government

On Wednesday, 2face shared details of an upcoming nationwide protest against the policies of Nigeria’s Federal Government as he called on Nigerians to rise and speak against bad governance.

Now, Burna Boy has shown support for the protest as he acknowledges that the power to change the state of the nation belongs to the citizens.

He took to Twitter to share his support and got back up from Davido who also promised to join the march.

Make all men wey dey dis BG fallout for this March. I personally never believed that marching helps anything but it's Beta Dan nothing!💪🏾#7 https://t.co/lAORNqqGqj — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) January 25, 2017

True!! But WE are Nigeria not those Fuckers. WE can change this shit if We all Really stand up. We are the Powers not THEM! https://t.co/Qcdbke0JFC — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) January 25, 2017

I galant with you my brother .. we go full ground 💪🏿 https://t.co/AfIIiJQkIZ — Davido (@iam_Davido) January 25, 2017

Illbliss drops new visuals featuring Runtown

Oga boss, Illbliss has released visuals to the remix of the track, Alhaji: Can’t Hear You and it features Mad Over You singer, Runtown.

The impressive video was shot by Clarence Peters. Watch:

Nigerian Novelist, Buchi Emecheta passes on

Author of 1979 novel, The Joys of Motherhood, Buchi Emecheta has passed on at the age of 72 in London. She died in her sleep on Wednesday.

During her lifetime, she authored more than 20 books including Second-class citizen in 1974 and The Slave Girl in 1977. She was honoured with the Order of the British Empire in 2005 and has received numerous awards and critical acclaim for her works.

Emecheta lived in London most of her life. May her soul rest in peace.

