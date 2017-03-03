Entertainment Roundup: Basket Mouth has a new TV show, Emeka Ike’s 17-year marriage dissolved by court | More stories

Catch up on the biggest entertainment stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Waje releases visuals for her new single ‘Mountain’

Waje is holding nothing back as she prepares fans for her upcoming album, Truth.

Mountain, the first single off the album was released a few days back and has now been followed with a video.

The video tells an inspiring story that urges women (and basically every human) to keep their heads up regardless of challenges and obstacles.

Featuring South African award winning singer, Lira, the video was shot in Lagos by Clarence Peters and produced by Jennifer Alegieuno.

Watch here:

Court dissolves Emeka Ike’s 17-year marriage to Suzanne Emma

The Lagos Customary Court has officially dissolved Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike’s marriage to ex-wife, Suzanne Emma.

Suzanne had filed a petition before the court in 2015 accusing the actor of incessant battery, molestation and torture.

The court president said, “Emeka, who has been begging to be reconciled with his wife, has not made any effort towards the reconciliation. The marriage is hereby dissolved with effect from March 2, in accordance with the Lagos State Customary Court Law, 2011; Order 3 Rule 7 as amended”

The court granted Ike full custody of their four children but ordered that Suzanne must have unhindered access to them.

The court president also said that the N300 paid as Emma’s bride price has been returned and showed a copy of the bank draft.

Kayode Peters’ TV sitcom, Flatmates returns to TV as ‘My Flatmates’

If you’re 18 and above and watched a lot of TV growing up, then you should remember one of Saturday’s morning best, Flatmates with its star-studded cast of Basketmouth, Yaw, Annie Idibia (she was Annie Macaulay at the time), Tana Adelana, Denrele Edun and co.

The show was rested for many years and now it’s back to TV.

Produced by Kayode Peters, My Flatmates brings back some of its old cast, Yaw and Basketmouth and introduces new ones including Emmanuel Ikubese, Wofa Ifada, Frank Donga and many others.

My Flatmates will premiere on Africa Magic Showcase on March 6.

Remember Lorde from that hit song, Royals? She’s back with a new single

Lorde’s 2013 track, Royals was on every radio, playlist and chart.

She went on a music break that lasted over two years, now the New Zealand singer is back with a dance track, Green light.

20 year old Lorde said of the song, “It’s complex and funny and sad and joyous and it’ll make you DANCE. It’s the first chapter of a story i’m gonna tell you, the story of the last 2 wild, fluorescent years of my life. this is where we begin”

Green light was released on Thursday with a video to go and it’s the first single off her album, Melodrama.