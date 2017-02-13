Entertainment Roundup: All the winners, performances and fashion at the 2017 Grammys, Tiwa Savage gets featured on CNN African Voices | More stories

Here are all the biggest entertainment stories from the weekend and all the ones that unraveled while you slept – and will buzz throughout today.

Grammys 2017: Beyonce, Adele’s tribute to George Michael, winners and some fashion

The 59th Grammy Awards held while you slept so we have a quick roundup (within the roundup) of everything we know you missed.

Before the main event started, some awards were already handed out because there was no way to present awards to all 83 categories in three hours. Best rap album went to Drake for Hotling Bling, Beyonce‘s Formation got Best Video, Justin Timberlake clinched Best song written for visual media for Can’t Stop the Feeling.

The show kicked off with Adele performing her chart-breaking 2016 single, Hello. Then, Jennifer Lopez gets on stage to present the first award of the night for the Best New Artist which was won by Chance The Rapper.

Then there were other performances by The Weeknd and Daft Punk, Carrie Underwood and Keith served the country vibes and Ed Sheeran gave a brilliant performance of his new track, Shape of You.

Late David Bowie got the Best Rock Song for Blackstar, Twenty One Pilots won the Best Pop duo/group performance handed by Nick Jonas.

Then it was time for the mother of all performances. Beyonce Knowles-Carter was introduced on stage by her mother, Tina Knowles and she gave a breathtaking show that will remain in many hearts for very many years. Starting out with an ode to motherhood, she went on to perform two songs from the Lemonade album. Watch it here.

A major highlight at the event was Adele’s tribute to George Michael. She performed Michael’s Fast Love but stopped halfway for obvious reasons (it wasn’t sounding great), she swore and then started over again. Overall, it still wasn’t fantastic and Adele walked off the stage a bit disappointed.

But Adele took mighty solace in winning the biggest award of the night. The Album of th e Year award! She said on stage, “As you can see it took an army to make me strong and willing again“. She also gave a shout out to Beyonce and the Lemonade album. Adele said “The way you make my black friends feel is empowering…we all fucking adore you“. She also won Song of the Year for Hello and Record of the Year for the same song.

Beyonce lost to Adele in all the major categories and there’s already a major social media debate on this. See full list of winners.

And did we promise some fashion? Here’s the good and some Trump:

Tiwa Savage talks music, spirituality and growing up in CNN African Voices interview



This weekend might have just sealed Tiwa Savage’s status as an international artiste.

The Roc Nation artiste performed on Friday night at the Essence Black Women in Music Official Grammy Week event last Thursday.

She was later pictured at the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch with Jay Z, Kelly Rowland and Diddy.

Now, she has been featured on the newest edition of CNN African Voices. In the documentary and interview, she takes us into her life as a musician, the starting point of her journey and her relationship with God.

Watch clips from the interview:

Don't know what I've done to deserve all this but God I thank you 🙏🏽 A video posted by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:27am PST

I am truly grateful to @cnn @cnnafrica God bless you for this piece A video posted by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:30am PST

Mummy is going to make you proud JamJam #CNN A video posted by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:35am PST

West African Idol finalist, Eric Arubayi has died

Gospel artiste, Eric Arubayi who took fourth place at the 2007 West African Idol has passed on.

Eric died on Saturday at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital following a brief illness.

Rumours flying around have it that he used expired malaria drugs that led to a liver failure and his eventual death. Nigerian celebrities took to Instagram throughout Sunday to pay tribute to him while consoling his wife, Chinonso and the little son he left behind.

