Entertainment Roundup: Wizkid and Drake’s new track leaks on the internet, Africa’s biggest stars perform at AFCON opening ceremony | More stories

Here are the top stories from the weekend and others that unraveled while you slept through Sunday night and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

New Wizkid and Drake collaboration leaks on the internet

The unofficial release of a new track that has Wizkid and Drake on it was what got fans talking throughout Sunday. Said to have leaked online, the song ‘Hush Up the Silence‘ has a Carribean feel to it and is already projected to be a hit in the making.

Drake and Wizkid broke records with their second collaboration ‘One Dance’ which is the first song to ever be streamed over a billion times on music streaming app, Spotify.

Although it is not known who featured who on this new track, it is believed that this is the beginning of what Wizkid has lined up for 2017, as he promised.

Hush Up the Silence is the first offering from both artistes in 2017.

Listen here:

Tiwa Savage to perform at Essence ‘Black Women in Music’ event

Mavin records/Roc Nation artiste, Tiwa Savage is kicking off 2017 in the biggest way possible.

Essence Magazine has announced that the singer will be performing at the magazine Grammy week event in honour of Erykah Badu.

The event, held the week of the Grammys, will take place Thursday, February 9 in Los Angeles.

The 2017 Brit Awards nomination list is out

The nominees for the 2017 British Music Awards were announced on Saturday and the list has some of our favorite names contending in the top categories.

Late David Bowie has been nominated in the British Male Solo Artist category alongside Craig David, Skepta, Kano and Michael Kiwanuka. In the female solo category, Ellie Goulding goes head to head with Emeli Sande.

Drake, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Bon Iver and Leonard Cohen are on the International Male Artiste category while Rihanna, Sia and the Knowles sisters, Beyonce and Solange contend for the International Female award.

Superstar British singer, Adele was nominated in the Best British Video category for ‘Send my Love (To Your New Lover)’.

The event will hold on 22 February at the O2 Arena in London.

US based fan gifts Muyiwa Ademola a car and cash

Nollywood Yoruba actor, Muyiwa Ademola took to his Instagram to appreciate a fan who blessed him with a new car and a cash gift just for making a good movie.

The fan claimed the 14 year old ‘Ori’ moved him to tears hence the gesture.

Africa’s biggest artistes perform at AFCON opening ceremony

The 2017 African Cup of Nations kicked off on Saturday with performances from some of Africa’s biggest names.

The stage was set on fire by Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Akon among others. See photos:

