Entertainment Roundup: Wizkid plans to release four mixtapes in 2017, King Sunny Ade to perform alongside Beyonce at Coachella | More stories i

Wizkid to release four mixtapes this 2017, hints at collaborations

Multiple award-winning singer, Wizkid has announced some of his plans for 2017 via his Twitter handle.

Wizkid who recently released his only single in 2016 ‘Daddy Yo’ says he will be putting out four mixtapes this year with “some of his amazing friends”.

4 mixtape's 2017! With some of my amazing friends!

With his world tour with Chris Brown, a feature on Drake’s album that has fetched a Grammy nomination and major awards he’s clinched here in Nigeria, Wizkid had a good 2016.

The Starboy announced his return to the country with a surprise appearance at The Headies in December.

King Sunny Ade on the lineup of artists to perform at Coachella 2017

Legendary Juju musician, King Sunny Ade is not taking any breaks from making history and breaking records this season.

Barely a month after his guitar was auctioned at about N52million at his 70th birthday concert, KSA has been enlisted to perform at this year’s Coachella alongside Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and Future.

The annual music and arts festival is scheduled to hold between 14 – 16 April and 21 – 23 April in California, US.

Kemi Adetiba’s fan prays for her to get married as she turns 37

Music video director, Kemi Adetiba will turn 37 in a few days and a concerned fan has taken it upon himself to say a heartfelt prayer for her.

Kemi Adetiba who directed the very successful movie, The Wedding Party shared the prayer on her Instagram saying such prayers from fans have become her birthday norm.

Comedian Koffi calls on artistes to maintain a good relationship with the media

In a recent interview, Koffi advised music artistes to maintain a good rapport with media as the media has the power to make or break them.

He further said that artistes should not allow their management ruin their connection to the media and the fans.

Watch here:

Music Artiste Should Respect The Media – Koffi A video posted by Planet TV DStv CH.328 (@planetradiotv) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:12am PST

