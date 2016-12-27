Errr, we thought Wizkid was too sick to do his Homecoming concert?

by Halima Bello

Something smells fishy.

Wizkid was at three major events back to back over the last one week. When he showed up at The Headies unannounced, received his Artist of the Year award and moved on silently without a performance, we thought “oh yeah, maybe he’s truly sticking to his doctor’s orders and taking time to rest“. The prescribed rest is well deserved and we understand, we did from the day he shared that note to his fans.

But his performance at Rhythm Unplugged on Friday night has us second-guessing the Starboy’s credibility. He gave the audience a spectacular performance at the event and it was nothing short of Wizkid-standard. So it has us wondering, how can a supposedly “ill”, “sick” or “just stressed” Wizkid who broke millions of hearts by cancelling his own scheduled Homecoming concert attend two shows consecutively and perform in one? None of these match the story we were told.

Although before his performance at Rhythm Unplugged, he made an attempt at addressing his health situation and tried to make us believe he’s flouted the doctor’s advice, but that’s still tough to swallow. Since his arrival in Lagos, Wizkid has been out and about. He attended the Olamide Live in Concert III and seemed to have had a great time “recovering and getting back his energy”.

Wizkid needs to do some honest explaining of the circumstances surrounding the cancellation of his homecoming concert or he may lose the trust and respect of some of his fans. No one needs an apology, only a true story will suffice.

But hey, we’re here for some wishful thinking. Wizkid has a grand fan base that spreads beyond Africa and they’re unabashedly loyal. They believe their starboy and that’s great. For some of us though, those excuses don’t cut it. We still suspect foul play and someone needs to start asking questions…

