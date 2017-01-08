Escapee Nigerian drug convict re-arrested in India

John Okoro, a Nigerian drug convict who escaped from a prison in India has been rearrested.

Okoro was rearrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police.

He was reports arrested while trying to board a bus to Mangalore.

Okoro was sentenced to a 3 -year jail term which he completed on December 31 and was to be deported to Nigeria.

On the pretext of going to the washroom, he jumped from the first floor at 2 a.m. on Monday from the ANC’s Azad Maidan lock up and fled.

“Around 2 a.m., Okoro told the constable on guard that he wanted to visit the washroom. He was being taken there when he jumped from the balcony. He landed on the asbestos roof, which immediately gave away,” a police officer said.

“He ran in the directions of Mahapalika Marg.”

