Etisalat Valentine Offer still on till the end of March

Etisalat Nigeria has announced that its special valentine gift offer will be available till March 30, 2017.

So how do you enjoy this special offer?

Just walk into an Etisalat experience centre and purchase a smartphone of your choice at the best prices, guaranteed! You will be treated to 1GB free data as well as 11 months FREE access to all social media apps.

We promise you, it doesn’t get better than this, a whole 11 months full access to connect on Facebook, Snap like never before and follow latest trends on Twitter.

Don’t keep this to yourself, celebrate the season in a special way with your loved one! So, hurry now: go get your favourite device and be sure to tell family and friends about this cool Valentine’s season offer from Etisalat!