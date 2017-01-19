Sponsored, The News Blog

Every Mums Exclusive Showcase presents its postpartum weight loss and weaning edition [DETAILS]

Are you expecting, or you’re a new parent? Need to know how to stay fit during pregnancy and shed your baby weight afterwards?
Need tips on how, what and when to wean your baby off milk and introduce solids? Then come learn about these and more at Every Mums Exclusive Showcase holding on the 12th of February, 2017.

DETAILS:

Venue: Ostra Hall & Hotel
No. 1 Ostra Close, off Jobi-Fele way, CBD
Behind MKO Gardens, Alausa, IkejaTickets: N5,000(Singles) & N9,000(Couples). Early bird discount of 10% if payment is made on or before January 31st.

10% of ticket proceeds will be used to support Dorcas Foundation, an NGO that supports children living with cancer in Nigeria.

Free Child care available (prior registration required).

Contact [email protected] for more details.

