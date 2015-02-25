All the ladies love (cute) Korede Bello – see proof

by Anike Jacobs

Don’t the ladies just love the Mavin lil’ prince, Korede Bello?

Who wouldn’t – he’s got one of the best winks in the industry and his Godwin track is enjoying a massive airplay.

Over the weekend, the youngster rocked at the February edition of One Mic Naija which held Ember Creek, Ikoyi, Lagos performing to the amusement of his fans.

Other attendees at the event include Praiz, Korede Bello, Tonye, Kiss Daniel, Di’Ja, Moet Abebe, Reekado Banks, Ono Bello, Tosyn Bucknor, Bizzle Osikoya, Eva Alordiah, Tjan, Ayo Jay, BOJ, DJ Lambo and Funke Bucknor-Obruthe.

See photos below:

– [Photo credit: H/T Elzia Vibe Studio | PR UNO]