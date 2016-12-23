The Thread: Everything that’s gone wrong with the Headies 2016

The Headies music awards is ongoing, with a good bit of drama. No, not the fights that accompanied last year’s awards. Something else entirely. A boycott.

Ladies and gentlemen, a good number of artistes for whom the award was set up in the first place simply did not come. And what’s an award without the members of the industry it’s supposed to be awarding? Drama every day.

There’s more below:

Nahhhh this disgrace is too much lmao!!! People winning, nobody collecting award Wtf 😂😂 — Sub Delivery Man (@SubDeliveryMan) December 22, 2016

#headies2016

@headies2016 Mavins – Absent

EME – absent

ChocBoiz – Absent

YBNL – Absent

They should just sing national anthem and close 😂 — ^××ademola✌ (@demola08) December 22, 2016

Starboy showed up, What is a YBNL?! #Headies2016 — Babs (@BabatundeCASH) December 23, 2016

Tu Baba’s the G, the real stand up guy; everybody should be like Tu Baba

If Tuface can come for this event, Then the Headies has been boycotted by industry ingrates. #Headies2016 — Babs (@BabatundeCASH) December 22, 2016

If 2face is here then Thunder Fire anybody who "couldn't make it".

All of una Papa. Rubbish. — kobi (@Mhagayr) December 22, 2016

Tubaba!!!!! Correct guy, irrespective of the "quality" he still showed face to support our own 🙌🏿🙌🏿 — Sub Delivery Man (@SubDeliveryMan) December 22, 2016

Between MMM and The Headies, it’s a rough December

If u having a bad december cos MMM freezed ur money..jez rmber there are some ppl who paid to watch headies prize giving day #Headies2016 — TemyRanKing (@Temyslimzy) December 22, 2016

The annoying pauses they have randomly in this show like they don't know the next thing on the schedule is just disturbing. 😩#headies2016 pic.twitter.com/blpJ6fOVFC — Charles Isidi (@i_am_pixelhub) December 22, 2016

This #headies2016 is boring… Let me goan and meet Aisha in the other room. 😕😕 — Parosident Buhari (@TheMbuhari) December 22, 2016

About that sound

So it's the Mic that Olamide spoilt last year they still brought to use this year..What type of sound is this pls ?? #TheHeadies2016 — TOFO LEE (@Tofola_F) December 22, 2016

#headies2016 Seyi Shay used the same back up singers Ayuba used pic.twitter.com/8ugFfVuNyz — Divine ✝ (@ThatBoyDiv) December 22, 2016

Something to do with Simi 😳

Who is this one draggig Simi's dress? — Papa Bule (@bule_jr) December 22, 2016

Oya, goan do you own show

Before you tweet about the #Headies Ask yourself, am I capable of putting together an award show and deliver much better than tonight's? — Tayo Adekanye (@Tayo_Adekanye) December 22, 2016

Nigerians sure do love this line of argument. https://t.co/iOYtUgoNUl — 'Ché (@TheBlackHermit) December 22, 2016

If you can't organise an awards show then don't. Do not put out trash and get mad when people call it trash. — 'Ché (@TheBlackHermit) December 22, 2016

Good evening sir, Awon egbon banky w. Capability prefect https://t.co/ekIADMvhTU — Esther✨ (@_esstar) December 22, 2016

Ma friend would you keep kwayet!!! Cos I can't fly a plane, I should not shout blood of Jesus if pilot wan kill kill me? Please keep Kwayet! https://t.co/o2Z861lmae — Goodbye Christabel. (@thanedee) December 22, 2016

All those that don't even qualify for "upcoming" are forming proud. That's why most don't grow bigger than they are right now — Khalifa (@Yemzine) December 22, 2016

Boycott. What boycott?

The truth is it's only you people saying there's a deliberate boycott…they could be doing other things — Y.O. (@yojora) December 22, 2016

It is easy to recognize a boycott when you see one. They need not come out with a poster. https://t.co/NhyCPAU1Hb — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 22, 2016

Controversy galore

