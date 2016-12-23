The Thread: Everything that’s gone wrong with the Headies 2016

The Headies music awards is ongoing, with a good bit of drama. No, not the fights that accompanied last year’s awards. Something else entirely. A boycott.

Ladies and gentlemen, a good number of artistes for whom the award was set up in the first place simply did not come. And what’s an award without the members of the industry it’s supposed to be awarding? Drama every day.

There’s more below:

Tu Baba’s the G, the real stand up guy; everybody should be like Tu Baba

Between MMM and The Headies, it’s a rough December

About that sound

Something to do with Simi 😳

Oya, goan do you own show

Boycott. What boycott?

Controversy galore

