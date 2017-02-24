Ex-Customs DG, Dikko forfeits 17 vehicles to FG

by Dolapo Adelana

Justice S.M Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna Friday gave an interim order of forfeiture of the seventeen vehicles found in the warehouse of former comptroller General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde.

The order was sequel to an exparte application deposed to by one Adamu Waziri, an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, filed on the 23rd of February, 2017.



However, while moving the application, Nasiru Salele, counsel for the applicant, submitted that the applicant is asking for an interim forfeiture to the Federal Government of Nigeria of seventeen (17) vehicles which are now in the custody of the EFCC and such further order as the court may deem fit to make.



In his ruling, Justice Shuaibu held that “the seventeen (17) vehicles which are now in the custody of the applicant, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and as properly described and listed in the schedule marked exhibit EFCC 2 attached to the affidavit in support of the application are hereby forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria in the interim pending conclusion of the investigation”.



It would be recalled that on the February 20, 2017 operatives of the Commission had stormed the warehouse of the former Customs boss on Nnamdi Azikwe Street, Kaduna and discovered seventeen exotic vehicles worth Hundreds of millions suspected to be proceeds of crime.

