Ex-NIMASA boss Akpobolokemi threatens to slap female journalist in court (VIDEO)

Former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Patrick Akpobolokemi recently threatened to

slap a female journalist in the premises of the federal high court, Lagos.

- Advertisement -

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had accused him of defrauding the federal government to the tune of N795.2million.

In a video which has now gone viral, threatened to slap a journalist who attempting to take a picture of him.

It is however not clear when the incident happened.

Akpobolokemi had once resisted arrest in 2015.

The ex-NIMASA boss was walking to his car when officials of the EFCC approached him but he refused to go with them.

He was later bundled into a bus with the help of mobile policemen.

Watch video:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Soldier gets 7-year jail term for killing civilian in Borno

Dasuki: Court to rule on witnesses protection application on March 1

We will ensure Kashamu is extradited to the US – NDLEA

There will be crisis if Suleiman, Oyedepo are charged to court – Fayose

FG appeals court order to release Zakzaky

Police arrest 9 Shiites for unlawful assembly

$2.1bn arms deal: Court reaffirms Dasuki’s bail

Court to hear suit against Magu as EFCC chairman February 13

“My husband’s manhood is lifeless,” wife tells court

Loading...