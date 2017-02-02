Ex-NIMASA boss Akpobolokemi threatens to slap female journalist in court (VIDEO)

Former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Patrick Akpobolokemi recently threatened to

slap a female journalist in the premises of the federal high court, Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had accused him of defrauding the federal government to the tune of N795.2million.

In a video which has now gone viral, threatened to slap a journalist who attempting to take a picture of him.

It is however not clear when the incident happened.

Akpobolokemi had once resisted arrest in 2015.

The ex-NIMASA boss was walking to his car when officials of the EFCC approached him but he refused to go with them.

He was later bundled into a bus with the help of mobile policemen.

Watch video:

