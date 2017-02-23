Explosion hits NLNG pipeline in Rivers

by Azeez Adeniyi

A pipeline belonging to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) on Wednesday exploded.

The company in a statement said the affected pipeline is located in Rivers State.

The NLNG said there has been no reports of casualties so far.

It also said the cause of the explosion is being investigated.

“An explosion occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday, 22nd February 2017 on a section of the Right of Way housing two gas transmission pipelines, one of which belongs to Nigeria LNG, about 3 kilometres from Rumuji in Rivers State,” the statement said.

“The underlying cause of the incident is still to be determined. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

“Emergency response procedures were immediately activated and the relevant authorities notified. Communities closest to the area of the incident have been advised not to approach the site in the interest of safety.

“Other measures and engagements have also been initiated to ensure that the situation does not escalate. In the meantime, investigation into the incident is ongoing.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments