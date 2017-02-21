ExxonMobil sacks 89 workers

by Dolapo Adelana

International Oil Company, ExxonMobil has laid off additional 89 workers.

This was disclosed by a top source in an interview with The News Agency of Nigeria at Mkpanak in the Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom on Tuesday.

According to the source those affected in the latest retrenchment were mainly workers at the company’s Qua Iboe Terminal. 60 regular workers and 29 contract workers were let go by the company.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said more workers may be shown the exit door in the next two months, due to cut in production and other issues.

The source added that the retrenched workers had been paid their terminal benefits running into millions of naira.

“The amount paid is commensurate with the number of years put in by each of the affected workers.

“The department mostly affected include public affairs, general services and logistics.’’

One of the retrenched workers, Mr Nsikak Ekwere, told NAN that he was surprised to see his name among those retrenched as he still had eight more years with the company.

He blamed the retrenchment on the current economic situation in Nigeria, saying that he would make good use of his terminal benefits to create employment for himself.

No fewer than 250 workers of the company were laid off between January and November last year.

The Manager, Media and Communications of ExxonMobil, Mr Ogechukwu Udeagha, was unavailable to respond to the development.

