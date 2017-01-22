Eye on Ambode: 181 roads will be constructed in Lagos in 2017, more

It’s another edition of Eye on Ambode where we bring you a recap of all the activities of the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, during the week.

On Tuesday, Governor Ambode hosted at the Lagos House all the artistes who performed at the One Lagos Fiesta. The artistes who paid a thank you visit to the governor also received gratitude from him as he stressed that the state recorded the lowest crime rate during the 8-day period of the fiesta.

The governor said that the One Lagos Fiesta was put together to create awareness about the potentials that exist in the entertainment industry in the state, to tap into those potentials, promote these talents on a global scale and grow the economy through this.

He said: “We have a bulging youth population dynamics in Lagos. 66 per cent of our population are below the age of 35 and if two third are of below 35, it means there is an economy in that age bracket that government is not seeing. The OLF was used to test run how to bring people together. Government is now willing to use your industry to grow its GDP because so far entertainers are working, we would have more visitors coming to Lagos; they will stay in our hotels; they will buy clothes; they will go out in the night and buy our drinks and the ultimate thing is that more taxes come in for the state“.

Governor Ambode added that he did not want the partnership between the state and the artistes to be a yearly December deal but a year-long partnership that is built on a structured framework.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh announced that the state had completed another important project in its education sector. Mr Bank-Olemoh said the state had completed the upgrade of public libraries in eighteen secondary schools across the state to first class facilities. The new libraries are equipped with new furniture, internet facilities, new computers and solar-powered inverters.

Mr. Bank-Olemoh equally revealed that come February 2017, Lagos state will launch its online repository for education content, Lagos Digital Library. He said, “The online library will be accessible via an internet connection on a range of devices from desktop computers to feature phones. The initial content will include over 1,600 Video Tutorials and 2,000 Study Aids on core subjects from primary to senior secondary school curriculum.”

On Thursday, Governor Ambode told Lagosians to look out for the advertisement of 181 roads that will be constructed across all the local government areas in the state.

Speaking at the first Quarterly Town Hall Meeting for 2017 held at the Ajelogo Housing Scheme, Ajelogo Market Road in Mile 12, the governor said although his administration promised to embark on the construction of 114 roads every year, it had increased to 181 for the year 2017 by focusing on key roads that will have an economic impact on people who reside in the axes that will be touched.

Some of the key projects he mentioned for 2017 are Agric-Isawo-Arepo Road in Ikorodu, Ajelogo–Akanimodo Road Rehabilitation, Oshodi to Murtala Mohammed Airport Road, Ketu-Alapere Inner Roads Phase II, Oke Oso–Araga–Poka in Epe, Topo Garage to VIP Chalet in Badagry, Ladipo Market Road and Multilayer Car Park , Mushin and establishment of Bus Terminals and depots in Yaba, Ikeja, Oyingbo, Anthony, Ketu and Toll Gate.

At the town hall meeting, Governor Ambode also announced that in the new week, allocation would begin for those who have qualified to own housing units in the state’s Rent-To-Own and Rental Housing Policy. He also said that the Oko-Oba Abattoir and Lairage Complex in Agege will be rehabilitated in line with the promise to increase meat production output in Lagos state. As for state security, 5700 personnel will be recruited for the Neighbourhood Security Corps with 100 personnel deployed to each local government. The service will become operational from this quarter.

