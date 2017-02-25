Eye on Ambode: Governor thanks God for unprecedented breakthroughs of Lagos in spite of the economic recession and more

We have made it our job to keep an eye on the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and this week, not only did the Governor make it back to the number 1 spot on the YNaija Effectiveness rankings for Governors, he did not stop the business of governance.

Here some of the activities he got up to this week:

Last Saturday, the Governor made it his business to personally see for himself the situation of things in the Epe area of Lagos State especially as regards the security around the farms in the axis. He did this in the company of the police commissioner, Fatai Owolabi.

The visit, however, must have been after he had attended the 2017 Interdenominational Divine service of the Lagos Chapter of the Christain Association of Nigeria, “Grace in Recession” in the company of his wife, Mrs Bolanle Ambode. The governor testified that Lagos State has enjoyed God’s grace which has enabled the state achieve “unprecedented breakthroughs, in spite of economic recession.”

On Monday, the wife of the Governor commenced the distribution of 175,000 educational kits, consisting of school shoes and socks to children across the State public primary schools under the aegis of her pet project, Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative, (HOFOWEM). The Foundation had in September last year launched “Project Bright Steps’’ for public school pupils in Lagos State, during which Mrs. Ambode promised to distribute 175,000 school shoes and socks, to children in Primary 1-3 in Lagos State public primary schools.

On Tuesday, Governor Ambode attended the Lagos State Security Trust Fund Appreciation Dinner for platinum Donors where he appreciated the contributions and support of the donors. He went further to “encourage them to continually support the effort of the Lagos State Government in making Lagos the safest, most secure and most prosperous commercial location in Africa.”

On Wednesday, the governor had this video up on Youtube to explain to and update citizens on the utilisation of bond proceeds:

Meanwhile, the wife of the governor spent her Wednesday at the South West rollout of Nigerian Women against corruption initiative, a project of the EFCC.

At the event, she charged all women to start the fight from homes “by discouraging any act, behaviour and attitude that aids and abets corruption.” According to her, “if we succeed as individuals in our various homes, there will be no room for corruption and corrupt practices in the larger society.”

Finally, on Friday, the Governor approved the constitution of a new Board of Trustees for the Glover Memorial Hall to be chaired by Chief Oluyomi Abayomi Finnih.

In a Press Statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Tunji Bello on Friday, the other members named in the new Board of Trustees include Mr Jide Aleshinloye-Williams, Mr Michael Dawodu, Mr Shina Elegbede and Arc Taofik Olawunmi Agbade. Also approved by the Governor as new Board of Trustees members are a representative of the Government in the person of the Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government and the director of the State Council for Arts and Culture.

The constitution of a new Board of Trustees for Glover Memorial by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode followed the passage of some former Trustees of the Hall and the need to fill the vacancies.