Eye on Ambode: Lagos to host Rasheed Gbadamosi Art Expo, 2017 Thanksgiving Service holds at Lagos House, more

Here’s where we bring you a weekly recap of the activities of Lagos state’s Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. This time, we take you through the governor’s first set activities in the new year.

On Monday, the state government made it known that it will be hosting the Rasheed Gbadamosi Art Expo as promised by the governor. The Art Expo will hold in honour of late art collector, writer and former Minister of National Planning, Rasheed Gbadamosi who passed on in November 2016 at the age of 72.

The Expo will hold between the 27th to 29th January, 2017 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.

“This exhibition will focus on the Visual arts specifically; the traditional fine arts such as drawing, painting, photography, sculpture; architectural, environmental, and industrial arts such as urban, interior, product, and landscape designs,” said Mr. Steve Ayorinde, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, in a statement.

As part of its commitment to education and improving the literacy level of Lagosians, the state government is kicking off its Adult Literacy Project by training 1000 facilitators who will in turn train the participants of the project.

In a statement released by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank Olemoh, “the first batch of two hundred and fifty (250) new facilitators will be trained in January and another set of 250 in February, while the remaining 500 would be trained in March“.

The Adult Literacy Project tagged Eko Nke Koo (Lagos is learning) will commence this 2017.

Finally, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and other top executive officials in the State gathered at the Lagos House today for the state’s 2017 Thanksgiving Service. It was double celebration as the event was used to mark the beginning of other events to celebrate the state 50th year anniversary.

Also at the Thanksgiving Service was General Overseer of RCCG Worldwide, Pastor E.A Adeboye and his wife, Folu.

