Eye on Ambode: Anti-kidnapping law signed, 174 blocks of classrooms to be renovated, more

On Wednesday, Governor Ambode signed three major bills into law: the Prohibition of the Act of Kidnapping Law, Sports Trust Fund Law and Sports Commission Law.

The Prohibition of the Act of Kidnapping Law imposes a life imprisonment penalty on kidnapping for ransom and a possible death conviction if the kidnap victim dies. The Sport Trust Fund is to help the state government raise funds for the improvement of sporting facilities while the Sport Commission Law is to provide legal backing to the formulation and implementation of sport policies in the state.

The signing ceremony held at Lagos House, where the governor said the justice system in Lagos state will be activated to ensure that kidnapping criminals will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

On the Sports Trust Fund, he said, “This fund will provide a platform where the State Government can enter into partnership with the private sector to finance sports infrastructure, tournaments and programmes which will in turn create employment and generate revenue for the State“.

On the same day, Governor Ambode swore in to office three new Permanent Secretaries: Engineer Temidayo Erinle, Mrs. Abiola Adetutu and Dr. Mrs. Atinuke Onayiga. The need to fill the vacant positions of two retired Perm Secs. and the previous seat of the Acting Head of Service informed the appointment of the three Perm Secs.

The governor while congratulating the new appointees urged them to see their new positions not as a compensation but as a call to higher service where their actions or inactions would directly affect the lives of Lagosians.

He added, “I urge you to settle in quickly to your new responsibilities. I am positive that your wealth of service and professional experiences will be deployed in assisting our administration to make lives better and more meaningful for our people“.

Meanwhile on Thursday, deputy governor, Oluranti Adebule on behalf of the governor laid the foundation for the New Model School in Awori College, Ojo.

At the ceremony, the deputy governor revealed that the Ambode-led administration has awarded contracts for the construction of eight new blocks of classrooms and the renovation of 174 existing blocks of classrooms as well as the construction of perimeter fence in various schools.

In addition, the supply of over 40,000 school furniture has commenced and it will run on a quarterly basis.

She said about the New Model School, “Today we are introducing a new model of block of classrooms in our public secondary schools. This edifice, apart from aiding teaching and learning, will compare favourably with high school structures in leading countries of the world.”

The new structure is not only to provide aesthetic value but to ensure that students learn in a safe and secure environment. It will contain 36 classrooms, library, staff rooms, multipurpose hall, laboratories, principal/Vice Principal’s offices and modern toilet facilities for both junior and senior schools.

