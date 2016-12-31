Eye on Ambode: Lagos state to transform Badagry in the next 18 months, more

Here’s a recap of the activities of Lagos state’s Governor Akinwunmi Ambode this past week.

On Wednesday, Governor Ambode was at the week-long One Lagos Fiesta holding simultaneously in five locations in the state. At the Badagry event, the governor announced that the town will witness transformation in the next 18 months that will start with the construction of a 500-seater theatre and cinema in January 2017.

Governor Ambode speaking to the crowd said “the plans for Badagry will create a lot of jobs for all of you but more importantly, I want you to take advantage of the Employment Trust Fund (ETF) that we have created. We believe all of us that are out of job for now, we have designed a way that you can have access to the ETF so that you can create jobs among yourselves.”

The ultimate goal is for Badagry to change forever for good in the next 18 months.

Again in Badagry on Thursday, Governor Ambode commissioned the newly-completed Imeke-Ajido link bridge in Badagry. Residents of the area who had suffered difficulties in connecting Imeke and Ajido towns came out in their numbers as they received the governor after he had walked the length of the new bridge.

To crown the joy of the people of Badagry, Governor Ambode announced the commencement of the second phase of the project which is the 17km link road from Aradagun to Whispering Palms.

The governor said at the commissioning, “Today, we are happy to see that the bridge has been completed and it is hereby commissioned for use from this moment onwards while we believe strongly also that before the end of June 2017, we should have a very good road to Whispering Palms which will also improve on the tourism potentials of Badagry and it will also improve the economy of this axis.”

The Ahoru of Ajido Kingdom, Oba Saheed Sedono Adamson who was also present at the commissioning thanked the governor on behalf of the residents.

While in Badagry, the governor also inspected the Songhai Model Farm and Agric-Yes at Avai-Igborosun.

As year 2017 rolls in, Governor Ambode in his New Year message has restated his commitment to deliver “a vibrant, safer, clean, non-discriminatory and prosperous Lagos“.

He said although the state focused on security, infrastructure and provision on job opportunities in 2016, “more emphasis will be placed on sustaining the growth in 2017 through people-oriented programmes and policies which cut across education, health, agriculture, housing, tourism, environment, among others.”

The governor urged Lagosians to pay taxes promptly and support the government in ensuring that all that has been achieved by the state is sustained.

