Eye on Ambode: Lagos to train one million residents on coding by 2019, more

It’s another Saturday and we have a full recap of the activities of Lagos state’s Governor Akinwunmi Ambode through the week.

Governor Ambode kicked off the week at the 14th Annual Lecture of the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) in Onikan where he delivered a speech. It was at this event he reiterated his administration’s commitment to ridding the state of yellow danfo buses this year. He said Lagos is in urgent of a structured transportation system, one that is befitting of a mega city.

“When I wake up in the morning and see all these yellow buses and see Okada and all kinds of tricycles and then we claim we are a mega city, that is not true and we must first acknowledge that that is a faulty connectivity that we are running“, the governor said.

He also addressed the environmental sanitation policy in the state promising that a new policy that will favour citizens will be introduced this year. Governor Ambode said rather than tax Lagosians, his government will rather partner with the private sector

On Tuesday, Governor Ambode received the Certificate of Admission of the State as one of the 100 Resilient Cities (100RC) in the world. The certificate was presented by Rockefeller Foundation at the Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja.

The governor said at the event that Lagos despite its small geographical size and large population of about 23 million with about 86 people moving into the state per hour, has always been known for its resilience. He listed some of the challenges facing the state as transportation, security, ocean surge, flooding, high unemployment rate, pressure on physical and social infrastructure, growth of slums and a huge housing deficit. Despite all these, the governor said, “We acknowledge these challenges and needs; and now as a member of the 100 resilient Cities of the World, we have a platform to compare notes with cities who have similar experiences and create innovative and mitigating strategies.”

Also on Tuesday, the state’s Ministry of Education announced that through its CodeLagos programme, it would train at least one million Lagos residents how to code by 2019.

Three hundred (300) Coding Centers will be commissioned across six Education Districts in the state in April 2017. Meanwhile, selection and screening for facilitators of the programme have already commenced.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, said at a press briefing: “CodeLagos will not only cultivate a savvy workforce to drive our mega-city, but it will generate employment and business opportunities as we mobilize up to 1,500 facilitators in 2017 alone”.

He added that the programme is in line with the Lagos Smart City initiative in partnership with Dubai Smart City.

