Eyiamoni Ipeji: The Procrastinator’s Creed [NEXT]

by Eyiamoni Ipeji

Ten days before its due

Creed: I believe that anything worth doing would have been done already.

There are wise and instinctive people on this planet. People with strong will and wit as sharp as razor blades, and still I find that my opinions are better, superior even. With this logic, backed with all of its sanity I believe myself when I say that I can definitely finish this task tomorrow. And if not, does it not then follow that the task was unimportant. Rest easy, Eyiamoni, for only the foolish worry, those who aren’t smart enough, those who need this extra time, well they are the real losers.

Eyiamoni Apeji

Nine days before its due

Creed: I shall never move quickly, except to avoid all work or find excuses.

These are not really excuses, they are mishaps that seem to target only me. These are situations that cannot be helped. You know I am really tired. I’ll just take a quick nap now, and I’ll have strength enough in an hour. I’m hungry a quick snack and then I’ll get the job done. I’ll just do the dishes then.

Fine, I’ll start at exactly 3pm.

3:01? I’ve missed it. Well then, 4pm it is.

This show only premieres on Tuesdays, and its just 20 minutes long. I can spare that, and then I promise I’ll study for the test.

Eight days before its due

Creed: I will never rush into a job without a lifetime of consideration.

This time you have to think this through. Consider the best approach. You’re a good crammer. You should just wait until three days before the test. Memorise the text. That all you need to do. Three is a solid number, lucky number; this is a fool proof plan.

Seven days before its due

Creed: I shall meet all of my deadlines directly in proportion to the amount or damage I could expect to receive from missing them.

Tests are unimportant anyways. I’m an adult you cannot limit my freedom with these Continuous Assessments. I can’t be the only one who feels this way. I am the voice of the people. I say we boycott these study sessions, boycott these test, boycott the exams .we don’t need this knowledge anyways. We decide how smart we are. We will not conform!

Six days before its due

Creed: I firmly believe that tomorrow holds the possibility for new technologies, outstanding discoveries and a reprieve from my obligations.

I could always do this tomorrow. Today’s been kind of rough. I skipped breakfast, soiled my shirt with coffee. Left my sweater at home, my laptop is dead, I can’t find the charger. Today has been crappy but tomorrow will be better. And I will be better I’ll feel better, I’ll do better.

Five days before its due

Creed: I truly believe that all deadlines are unreasonable, regardless of the amount of time given.

I have SO MUCH TO DO!. Assignments and class exercises, presentations and talks, essays and interviews, and you still expect me to study for this? I am just one person. It cannot be done; the semester is too short.

Four days before its due

Creed: I shall never forget that the probability of a miracle, though infinitely small, is not exactly zero.

Maybe they’ll move the exam. My lecturer’s been looking sickly. He should take that day…. for his health. I’m smart enough; I’ll just know the answers. I don’t even know how to fail. The studying will do itself.

Three days before its due

Creed: If at first you don’t succeed there is always next year.

Ok. This is it. You have to memorize this. There’s only three days left. You know…. Three days is a long time. You should binge watch this series instead, you know get it out of your system so it doesn’t bother you tomorrow, tomorrow where for sure youll get some studying done.

Two days before its due

Creed: I shall always decide not to decide, unless of course I decide to change my mind.

I’ll just study in the evening.

I’ll just study into the night.

I’ll just do this in the morning.

The due day

I’ll just study on the ride to school.

I’ll just study in the hallway,

I’ll just study right before the test.

I’ll just study as I’m doing the test.

The Aftermath

I may have a problem. I can never do this again. I have a test next week. I’ll start studying immediately.

Seven days before it’s due

Seven days? I still have time. I’ll definitely start tomorrow.

