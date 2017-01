The Football Association on Tuesday asked Manchester City defender, Bacary Sagna to clarify his Instagram post where he wrote “10 against 12”.

He made the post after his side won 2-1 against Burnley despite being reduced to 10, courtesy of a red card against Fernandinho.

Sagna had deleted the post but the FA says he has until 17:00 GMT on Friday to respond.

