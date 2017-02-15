Fake news media reporting conspiracy theories – Trump

US president Donald Trump has accused some media outlets of reporting conspiracy theories and blind hatred.

Trump, who stated this Wednesday said MSNBC and CNN are unwatchable.

“The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great!”

The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

