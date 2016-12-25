Family portraits, Lake rice and everything merry | See our top 10 photos from the past week

Happy holidays everyone! We have all been in the Christmas mood all week and it reflects in our top ten photos from the past week. From personalised Christmas cards to cute family portraits.

It’s not all that though. TY Bello released a new track this week and a Cameroonian stabbed a woman within Park View, Ikoyi.

See our top ten photos below

This family portrait of Joseph and Adaeze Yobo is so reassuring of what the season is about. We suspect this photo will trend long after Christmas.

From the Aneke twins to Funke Akindele and even Femi Fani-Kayode, we have received personalised Christmas messages all week. This one from actress, Juliet Ibrahim, as they say, is bae.

Residents of Lagos this week were finally able to purchase the NGN 13,000 made in Nigeria Lake rice grown in Kebbi State as a result of the generousity and servitude shown by Governor Ambode and Governor Bagudu. This photo was taken at the launch on the 22nd of December.

The Headies happened this past week and while we might not be able to tell you how it’s organisers are feeling after all the backlash this year’s event got, we can tell you for sure that this photo of hosts, Falz and Adesua Etomi will go down in history as one of the most creative teaser photo ever released.

The man on the right, a Cameroonian was accused of having stabbed the woman on the left in Park View estate, Ikoyi this week.

This Turkishy police officer chose to avenge the people of Aleppo by shooting and killing the Russian Ambassador at a public speaking event earlier this week.

Multi-talented photographer and musician, TY Bello released this photo along with her new track featuring Nathaniel Bassey, Holy Ghost Air this week.

The Future Awards held its 11th edition on Sunday, December 18th and Mark Okoye, the young Commissioner in Cross Rivers was given the Young Person of the Year award for his outstanding successes.

The distinguished guests that graced the 11th edition of The Future Awards Africa on Sunday night.

