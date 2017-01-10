Fani-Kayode commends Buhari for suspending FRN code

Former minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the suspension of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria code that set a limit of twenty years to all not-for-profit organisations.

Fani-Kayode, who is a foremost critic of Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), said on his Twitter account on Friday that suspending the law was a good move.

The federal government suspended the law on Monday few moments after Buhari sacked Jim Obazee as the Executive Secretary of the council.

The law had led Pastor Enoch Adeboye to step down as the Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria.

I commend @MBuhari for responding to the outrage of Christians by suspending law that set to limit Church leadership to 20 yrs. Good move. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 10, 2017

