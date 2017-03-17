Fanta, Sprite are safe for consumption, FG tells Nigerians

The Federal Government said soft drinks, Fanta and Sprite both produced by the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) are safe for consumption.

In a statement released by Boade Akinola, director of media and public relations of the ministry of health on Friday, the government said NBC passed a routine test in December 2016.

It said the NBC did not breach the standards of production in Nigeria, certifying Fanta and Sprite safe for consumption.

A Lagos state high court had earlier ruled that the soft drinks contain ingredients that could turn poisonous in the presence of Vitamin C.

The court also asked NAFDAC to direct the company to insert a warning on the containers of the products that the contents should not be taken with Vitamin C.

“Due to the different environmental conditions obtainable in the UK, the standard for benzoic acid was set at a lower limit of 150mg/kg while in Nigeria it was set at 250mg/kg even below that of Codex (as at time of production of that batch; Codex limit was 600mgkg),” the ministry said.

“The claimant did not obtain NAFDAC certification before export, otherwise, he would have been advised on the required standard of the destination country.”

The minister advised Nigerians to take medicines with water.