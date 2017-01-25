My father was killed and I was revenge – Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson, daughter of pop legend, Michael Jackson has said her father WS murdered.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Paris said it might sound as a conspiracy theory but she was certain that the pop icon was killed.

“He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.’”

She said every member of the family know that he was killed by unknown forces.

“Absolutely. Because it’s obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit.”

She revealed that she wants revenge for her father’s death.

“Of course, I definitely do, but it’s a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

She also said she had attempted suicide multiple times.

“It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore, she said.

Jackson died of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication in 2009.

