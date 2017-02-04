Fayose advocates N50,000 allowance for corps members

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has called on the Federal Government to review the monthly allowances of National Youth Service Corps members for N19800 to N50000.

According to statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi on Saturday, Fayose said this while addressing corps members at the orientation camp.

He said the current allowance could no longer sustain corps members in the present economic situation.

He also charged the Federal Government to ensure that the welfare of the corps members is their first priority.

Fayose, who decried the deplorable condition of the Ekiti NYSC orientation camp in Ise/Emure promised immediate release of N20m for the renovation of the camp.

He also promised immediate release of an official car to the State Coordinator.

