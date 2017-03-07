Fayose, a big shame to PDP – Southwest chair

by Dolapo Adelana

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in the South-West has accused the Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, of causing crisis in the zone.

The Chairman of the PDP in the zone, Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe, who said this in a statement in Abuja, described Fayose as a big shame.

Ogundipe said Fayose has no right call for a meeting of members of the party in the zone.

He said, “Ordinarily, any action by a character like Fayose does not deserve a response from a responsible quarter. But, for record purposes, it is important to point out that Fayose is the big shame bedevilling the PDP family, especially in the South-West.

“Fayose’s action of summoning a meeting he lacks the right to call at a time when well-meaning leaders and elders are calling for restraint and reconciliation is most despicable.

“Otherwise, how do we describe his action and utterances under the guise of a non-existent and illegal South-West PDP leaders’ forum? In what capacity did he call the meeting of South-West PDP leaders? Can a governor call a zonal PDP leaders meeting?

“Has he been able to call a full meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum which he purports to lead? We thank God that most of the respectable leaders of our party in the South-West shunned the illegal gathering.”

He added that Fayose was all out to destroy the party.

“He must be reminded that he was the least qualified to be Ekiti governor when he was foisted on the party and the people of the state. Most of those who fell for his trick of being a better and more mature person are now full of regrets,” he added.

He said Fayose, Eddy Olafeso and others at the meeting were disobeying the subsisting judgment and orders of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division and the Federal High Court, Lagos.

“Till date, the two judgments are valid and subsisting. No contrary order or judgment has been got. It is trite that an appeal does not operate as a stay of execution and a judgment creditor cannot be stopped from enjoying the benefit of his victory at the court,” Ogundipe added.

In his reaction, Fayose described Ogundipe as an agent of the APC.

The governor, who spoke through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, said it was funny that Ogundipe could describe meetings attended by the likes of Chief Bode George and Chief Ebenezer Babatope as being attended by fake members of the party.

He said, “One day, Nigerians would know that these are the agents of the APC. How can someone describe a meeting attended by the only governor in the zone as being fake?

“These are the agents of the APC and, at the appropriate time, Nigerians would know their intentions.

“We know there was a judgment, but we have appealed, just as Senator Ali Modu Sheriff appealed the judgment of the lower court which sacked him from office.

“When a judgment is appealed, it is believed that that will serve as a stay of execution.”