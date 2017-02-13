Fayose hosts Southwest governors in Ado-Ekiti (PHOTOS)

Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose Monday played host to Southwest governors.

The meeting which held in Ado-Ekiti had in attendance all governors of Southwest states except Ogun governor, Ibikunle Amosun who was represented by his deputy, Chief (Mrs) Yetunde Abosede Onanuga.

- Advertisement -



Speaking on the meeting, Lagos governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on his Twitter account said, “Our goal is to harness the comparative advantage of the South West States for the progress& wellbeing of our people #SouthWestGovernorsForum.”

“At the Southwest Governor’s Forum Meeting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. We met today to strengthen partnership for economic growth.”

See photos below:

Photo credit: www.akinwunmiambode.com

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments