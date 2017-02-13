Fayose hosts Southwest governors in Ado-Ekiti (PHOTOS)

Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose Monday played host to Southwest governors.
The meeting which held in Ado-Ekiti had in attendance all governors of Southwest states except Ogun governor, Ibikunle Amosun who was represented by his deputy, Chief (Mrs) Yetunde Abosede Onanuga.
Speaking on the meeting, Lagos governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on his Twitter account said, “Our goal is to harness the comparative advantage of the South West States for the progress& wellbeing of our people #SouthWestGovernorsForum.”
“At the Southwest Governor’s Forum Meeting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. We met today to strengthen partnership for economic growth.”
See photos below:
Photo credit: www.akinwunmiambode.com
