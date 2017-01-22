Fayose inappropriate as PDP governors’ forum chairman – Kashamu

Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu has described the choice of Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose as Chairman of the PDP governors’ forum as inappropriate.

In a statement on Sunday, Kashamu said the choice of Fayose could cause more disunity in the party.

The statement read in part, “It is not that his emergence as the Chairman of the Forum means anything to me. But as a committed and loyal party man, it gives me great concern that instead of taking steps that will foster peace and unity, we are doing things that will widen the gap and cause more unity.

“Those who chose him should have a rethink in the interest of the party that is striving hard to return to power. His brother-governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, whose tenure he purportedly continued as Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, is a cool-headed and balanced character.”

He added, “Fayose had always wanted to be the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum. That was why he had some resentment towards Mimiko upon his emergence as the Chairman of the Forum in 2015. ”

Kashamu describe Fayose as a “divisive and unstable character”.

