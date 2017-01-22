The News Blog

Fayose inappropriate as PDP governors’ forum chairman – Kashamu

Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu has described the choice of Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose as Chairman of the PDP governors’ forum as inappropriate.

In a statement on Sunday, Kashamu said the choice of Fayose could cause more disunity in the party.

- Advertisement -

The statement read in part, “It is not that his emergence as the Chairman of the Forum means anything to me. But as a committed and loyal party man, it gives me great concern that instead of taking steps that will foster peace and unity, we are doing things that will widen the gap and cause more unity.

“Those who chose him should have a rethink in the interest of the party that is striving hard to return to power. His brother-governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, whose tenure he purportedly continued as Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, is a cool-headed and balanced character.”

He added, “Fayose had always wanted to be the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum. That was why he had some resentment towards Mimiko upon his emergence as the Chairman of the Forum in 2015. ”

Kashamu describe Fayose as a “divisive and unstable character”.

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

We have confidence in Fayose’s uncommon courage – PDP

EFCC, APC, Fayemi behind protest against Fayose – Aide

PDP Governors’ Forum: Fayose is perfect for the job – Ekweremadu

Arms deal scandal: Protesters storm EFCC office, demand Fayose’s arrest

Obama is an APC member in diaspora – Fayose

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

The YNaija Tracklist: Fayose emerges chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum | Pinnick appointed into FIFA organising committee | More stories

Fayose emerges chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum

The YNaija Tracklist: Nigerians don’t need counselling to vote Buhari out in 2019 – Fayose | EFCC Arrests Councillor, 4 Others For Selling IDPs’ Food | More stories

Loading...