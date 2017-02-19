Fayose speaking for himself, not all PDP governors – Sheriff

by Dolapo Adelana
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has said Governor Ayodele Fayose was wrong to have rejected him on behalf of other PDP governors.
Sheriff , who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Saturday on the Court of Appeal judgement in Port Harcourt, Rivers said the party’s convention will hold soon.
Fayose had on Friday rejected the Appeal’s Court decision recognising Sheriff as the party’s chairman.
Sheriff, said Fayose’s action was wrong, as no other governor was present at the briefing.
Sheriff said he had spoken with some of the governors on the outcome of the case, including the Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson, who is the chairman of the party’s reconciliation committee.
He said, “How many governors addressed you? In my statement, I said that I have spoken with many governors. So if one comes and says his opinion, I have no issue to join with anybody.
“I don’t have issue to join with anybody but i know I am talking to governors and I know their opinion.
Speaking on the judgment, Sheriff said, “The judgment of the Port Harcourt Court of Appeal on Friday, does not call for merriment or mourning. In my candid view, there was no victor and no vanquished.
“I see the judgment as a golden opportunity for a sincere renewal of our sense of unity and fraternity. No doubt, we have come a long and tortuous road, wherein some of us have been bruised or outrightly wounded and are hurt. I understand also, that for some of us, our ego has been agitated.
“Yet, I dare say that we can put all of that behind us and come together with one accord and move our great party, the Peoples‘ Democratic Party forward.
“Let me use this auspicious opportunity to assure all our party faithful, both the mighty and the weak, the young and old, that on my part I am ready and willing to work in any capacity that that can bring lasting peace to our party.”
