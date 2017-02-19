Fayose speaking for himself, not all PDP governors – Sheriff

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has said Governor Ayodele Fayose was wrong to have rejected him on behalf of other PDP governors. Sheriff , who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Saturday on the Court of Appeal judgement in Port Harcourt, Rivers said the party’s convention will hold soon Fayose had on Friday rejected the Appeal’s Court decision recognising Sheriff as the party’s chairman. Sheriff, said Fayose’s action was wrong, as no other governor was present at the briefing.

Sheriff said he had spoken with some of the governors on the outcome of the case, including the Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson, who is the chairman of the party’s reconciliation committee.

He said, “How many governors addressed you? In my statement, I said that I have spoken with many governors. So if one comes and says his opinion, I have no issue to join with anybody.

“I don’t have issue to join with anybody but i know I am talking to governors and I know their opinion.