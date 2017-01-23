Fayose suffering from diarrhea of the mouth – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo says Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose lacks the decorum to function as the Chairman of Governors’ Forum of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

The party, who stated this in a statement issued in Akure on Monday by its Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Adesanya said Fayose was suffering from diarrhea of the mouth.

“PDP is on a voyage of total destruction and abandonment with the emergence of uncultured governor like Mr Fayose that lacks decorum, whose past records, attitude and public utterance are seen as affront.

“It shows PDP is lacking in men and women of proven integrity with high level of mental alertness considering the enormous challenges facing our dear country as a result of the PDP’s 16 years of misrule.

“It is unfortunate that Fayose, who was alleged to have beaten up a Judge in his state, who is seen to be suffering from ‘diarrhea of the mouth’ could be allowed to lead PDP Governors’ Forum,’’ Adesanya said.

He added that the PDP was in comatose under the leadership of the outgoing Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, as the chairman of its governors’ forum.

