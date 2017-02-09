Fayose urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari’s quick recovery

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose on Thursday urged Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said this while speaking with some reporters at the Government House on Thursday when he hosted the General Overseer of Champions Glory Assembly Church, Pastor Joshua Lasisi.

- Advertisement -



The governor also advised the Presidency to release details of the President’s health in order to stop the spread of his death rumour.

He said, “But the best thing we should all realize is that the Presidency owes Nigerians accurate information about the situation of things.

“Otherwise people would continue to spread one rumour or the other. Nigerians demanding for truthful and accurate information about the President’s health from the Presidency are right because the moment you assume such a position, your life has become public.

“So, we should let Nigerians have the accurate information about the whereabouts of Mr. President.

“At the same time Nigerians too, should be praying for the President. Nobody has control over health challenges, the only thing they are doing wrongly is hiding the facts from Nigerians.

“I cannot say I cannot be sick when I’m sick because I am a public figure. I represent the interests of many people. They must know where I am, what is wrong and what am doing it is the right of every Nigerians. But I want to urge all of us to stick together and pray for Mr. President.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments