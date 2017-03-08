FEC celebrates with Osinbajo at 60 (PHOTOS)

by Dolapo Adelana

Acting president Yemi Osinbajo turned 60 on Wednesday.

And members of the Federal Executive Council were not left out of the celebration.

The ministers and other members of the council sang her happy birthday song to the acting president who was in a cheerful mood.

Osinbajo was presented with a beautifully designed green and white birthday cake having the Coat of Arms.

Earlier in the day, President Muhammadu Buhari and senate president, Bukola Saraki had sent congratulatory messages to Osinbajo.

Buhari in his message wished his “partner in service” sixty hearty cheers, while Saraki prayed for wisdom for the acting president.

See photos below: