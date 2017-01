Three people were killed on Wednesday at Kaleri in Mafa Local Government Area in Borno State, after a suicide bomber attacked the home of the chairman of the civilian JTF.

The female bomber knocked on the door of his would-be-victim at 5:30am.

- Advertisement -



She however detonated the bomb when he refused to open the door.

The bomb killed a bystander and two other persons.

Two people were also injured.

- Advertisement -



Comments