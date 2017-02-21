Femi Kuti visits Adamawa IDPs camp

Afrobeat icon, Femi Kuti has continued his humanitarian work with a visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Adamawa.

Kuti had earlier visited Maiduguri IDPs camp in January  in collaboration with the International Red Cross.

He tweeted, “Off to Adamawa to continue my humanitarian work with the IRC in the IDP camps.’’

