Fernando Torres discharged from hospital after suffering head injury

by Dolapo Adelana

Atletico Madrid forward, Fernando Torres has been discharged from hospital after suffering a head injury, according to a statement from the club.

Torres suffered the injury on Thursday night during Atletico’s La Liga game with Deportivo La Coruna.

He was declared to be in a stable condition early Friday morning.

The statement read, “A cervical MRI has confirmed that Fernando Torres does not suffer alterations or traumatic injuries after the blow to the head he suffered at Riazor this Thursday, as was determined at first by the cranial and cervical CT the red and white striker underwent yesterday.

“After spending the whole night in hospital for observation, Fernando Torres has left this morning the hospital in La Coruña. He will have to observe a 48-hour rest.

“At midnight yesterday, the striker wanted to send a message of thanks to all the fans: “Thank you all for worrying about me and for your messages of support. It’s just been a scare. I hope to come back very soon!“